2nd suspect in murder of Nashville nurse added to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The second suspect wanted in the murder of ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list Thursday.

James Edward Cowan, 28, is wanted by the Nashville Metro Police for criminal homicide. Nashville Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron told NewsNation affiliate WKRN they believe Cowan was in the car and that cell phone data was used to obtain the arrest warrant.

🚨Most Wanted Alert 🚨 James Edward Cowan has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list. The 28-y/o is wanted by the Metro Nashville Police Department for criminal homicide. If you know where James Cowan is, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered. pic.twitter.com/ZywmcdUsUh — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 7, 2021

26-year-old Kaufman was shot and killed on Interstate 440 on Dec. 3 when someone opened fire on her SUV while she was driving to work at Saint Thomas West Hospital.

Seven days, and more than 50 Crime Stoppers tips later, police arrested 21-year-old Devaunte Lewis Hill as a suspect.

If you know where James Cowan is, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered.