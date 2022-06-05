3 dead, 14 injured after shooting near Chattanooga bar

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (NewsNation) — Three people were killed and 14 others were injured in a shooting that occurred near a Chattanooga, Tennessee, nightclub early Sunday morning, according to police.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference.

Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of McCallie Avenue at 2:42 a.m. in response to a shooting call near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. Murphy said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.

Chattanooga police have said several victims remain in critical condition. In a press conference, officers revealed that 16 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

Officers believe there are multiple shooters involved in the incident but state there is no threat to public safety at this time.

“We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” Murphy said.

Earlier in the night, gunfire killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular downtown Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said. No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy addresses members of the media at the downtown precinct at on 11th Street during a news conference following an early morning shooting on Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Tierra Hayes/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Chattanooga Homicide Investigators at 423-643-5100.

NewsNation affiliate WKRN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.