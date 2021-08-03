3 employees shot at SmileDirectClub in Tennessee; suspected gunman killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three employees were shot and the suspected gunman died after he was shot by police while fleeing the scene at a SmileDirectClub warehouse early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the business in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville just after 6 a.m.

Metro police reported a 22-year-old man, who works the day shift at the business, came in during shift change and opened fire. A total of three employees were shot, one was shot in the chest, another in the abdomen and a third in the leg, according to Metro police.

Metro police identified the three victims as 46-year-old Johnny Hardin, 66-year-old Carlton Watson, and 54-year-old Thomas Abbott.

Hardin is in critical condition and Watson is in stable condition. Both men are security guards employed by Allied Universal Security. Abbott is a manager and has been treated and released.

Another employee injured their leg as they were running away from the shooting.

The suspected gunman fled from the building and encountered Metro officers at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road. The Metro police spokesperson said an officer demanded the shooter drop the gun, which was a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, but he did not.

Metro police said the suspected shooter then directed the gun toward the officers and was shot by at least two officers. Officers rendered aid and the suspect was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The gunman had only worked at the business since June 2021 and also worked there from late 2019 to early 2020, according to Metro police. He was identified as Antonio King, of Nashville.

The officers who fired at the gunman were identified as Officer Dylan Ramos, who joined the force in October 2019, and Officer Cherell Kinchloe, who joined the force in August 2020.

Metro police reported it appears the gunman acted alone.

SmileDirectClub released a statement regarding the shooting, which reads:

“SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning. The incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said TBI special agents and forensic scientists are working to independently investigate the shooting incident and its team will gather all relevant evidence, interviews and details.

Those findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. This is a developing story.