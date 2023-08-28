3 firefighters injured after car slams into home near Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three firefighters were taken to local hospitals after a car struck a home in North Nashville early Sunday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department said crews were called to the 1600 block of 12th Avenue North for a report that a vehicle had hit a house.

Officials said that the impact led to a fire. No one inside the home was injured, and the vehicle that struck the home was empty, according to witnesses at the scene.

“When I got here, I didn’t expect to see an entire house burned down. I thought maybe it would just be like a small structure fire, but it’s [a] pretty melted house now,” said Sara Hyatt, who was visiting a friend in the area at the time.

At least three firefighters were transported from the scene due to injuries sustained during the incident. Two were being treated for heat related illness and one had a minor burn, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Neighbors said firefighters told them the car stuck a gas line. Power also had to be shut down for several hours.

“It just kept igniting, and then, of course, our little line caught on fire, and then everybody from my house up, we had no power for a little bit,” neighbor Sabrina Urquhart said.

According to Urquhart, a traveling nurse lived inside the home and was able to get out safely.

“She said it was just like a movie scene because they had gotten out of the house, she grabbed her stuff, and then it exploded, and she said it was just like out of a movie, I was like, ‘Oh wow,'” Urquhart told NewsNation’s sister station WKRN. “We pray for everybody, especially around the world and on this strip, and they were blessed to get out unharmed.”

Another neighbor told WKRN the driver who hit the house remained at the scene for several hours, cooperating with police and making sure everyone was okay. She said the driver reported he lost control on a turn and the ground was too slick to stop.

Nobody inside the home sustained any injuries. However, the Nashville Fire Department said the Red Cross is assisting two adults.

Additional details were not immediately released.