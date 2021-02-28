3 Kansas officers injured in ‘possible explosion,’ police say

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three officers were injured during a “possible explosion” Saturday while checking a vacant home south of downtown Wichita, Kansas, according to the Wichita Police Department.

Officials say around 4 p.m., officers reported a loud bang and left the house near St. Francis and East Boston Streets. Then, they were taken to the hospital.

Two officers received minor injuries; the third officer was seriously injured but is in stable condition at the hospital.

Police say the situation is still active; the fire department, EMS and SWAT are responding to the incident.

The Kansas City ATF is also investigating the incident.

NewsNation affiliate KSNW reports officers are blocking multiple streets in the area.

No further details were available.

BREAKING: @ATFKansasCity Agents are on the scene of an explosion in downtown Wichita, KS, working with local and state authorities to investigate the incident. Follow @WichitaPolice for updates. pic.twitter.com/L1kEkJL0qi — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) February 27, 2021

This is a breaking story; check back for updates.