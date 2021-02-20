3 killed, 2 wounded after shooting at Louisiana gun store

METAIRIE, La. (NewsNation Now) — At least three people are dead after a shooting at a gun outlet Saturday in Metairie, Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, JPSO said officers responded to a call shortly before 3 p.m. at the Jefferson Gun Outlet located in the 6700 block of Airline Drive.

“We had one initial shooter at the scene, who hit two victims inside the location,” said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Upon arrival, deputies found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds, JPSO said in a statement Saturday. Three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition, officials said.

“At this time, it appears a suspect shot 2 victims inside the location, then was engaged and shot outside the location by multiple other individuals. The suspect is on of the deceased on scene,” JPSO said.

Officials said no additional information is available at this time.

NewsNation affiliate WGNO contributed to this report.