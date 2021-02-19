4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Oklahoma

Screenshot from USGS website of Manchester, Oklahoma, which is believed to be the earthquake’s epicenter.

OKLAHOMA CITY (NewsNation Now) – Hey Oklahomans, did you feel it? The Sooner State experienced a 4.5 magnitude earthquake Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The earthquake was recorded at around 7:56 a.m. with the epicenter located near the town of Manchester, according to NewsNation affiliate KFOR.

The quake was felt in Tulsa, as the National Weather Service there tweeted: “Just felt an earthquake at the NWS office!”

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The earthquake’s magnitude may change as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.