THACKERVILLE, Texas (NewsNation Now) — At least four people were hurt after an Amtrak train running between Ft. Worth, Texas and Oklahoma crashed into a semi-truck carrying several vehicles that was across the tracks.

It happened around 7 p.m. off Highway 77, close to Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Authorities said the semi somehow got stuck on the tracks and got hit by the oncoming train.

At least four people were taken to a hospital with minor injures following the collision. Authorities said the driver of the semi was not injured.

A total of 110 passengers were aboard the train as it was headed to Norman, near Oklahoma City.

The NTSB is investigating the crash.

NewsNation affiliate KDFR and Storyful contributed to this report.