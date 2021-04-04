4-year-old fatally shot in car in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 4-year-old boy has died in Tennessee after he was shot from inside a car carrying him and several adult males, police said.

Memphis police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred Saturday.

Police said a shot was fired from inside the car, striking the child. Further details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

