MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 4-year-old boy has died in Tennessee after he was shot from inside a car carrying him and several adult males, police said.
Memphis police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred Saturday.
Police said a shot was fired from inside the car, striking the child. Further details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.
Latest News
- VIDEO: Man slams 73-year-old to the ground on Manhattan sidewalk
- 4-year-old fatally shot in car in Memphis
- Iran spy TV show ignites controversy for 2nd season
- ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ stomps to pandemic-best $48.5M opening
- Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill
The boy was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
Memphis police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred Saturday.
Download the free NewsNation Now app to receive updates on this developing story.