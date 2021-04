Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation Now) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after five people were injured in a shooting near the city’s French Quarter.

The police department tweeted out an alert about the shooting in the 100 block of Bourbon St. Saturday morning.

#NOPDAlert: Detectives are investigating shooting in 100 block of Bourbon St. Initial reports show multiple victims – one victim reportedly arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance, while two victims have been transported via EMS to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/8eq0GWyIvT — NOPD (@NOPDNews) April 24, 2021

Police do not believe any of the injuries are life threatening.