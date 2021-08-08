5 shot on Bourbon Street in New Orleans for second weekend in a row; juvenile in custody

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Five people were taken to a hospital after a shooting in a popular tourist area in News Orleans early Sunday morning, authorities said.
The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Bourbon Street.
At least three of the five victims suffered a graze wound, police said. All injuries to all five were considered non-life threatening. A 43-year-old man was shot in the left arm, a 21-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 28-years-old man was shot in the right buttock, and a 30-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh. The fifth victim, a man, suffered a gunshot wound to his left calf.
The victims were transported to the hospital to be treated.
Officers also detained a 17-year-old suspect they believe may be involved in the shooting.
This is the second weekend in a row that a shooting took place on Bourbon Street. On August 1, around the same time, another shooting at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Orleans Avenue left five people injured, police tweeted.
