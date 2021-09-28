SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) — Six workers were taken to the hospital after a chemical plant explosion Monday night in southern Louisiana.

A Louisiana State Police spokesperson told NewsNation affiliate KLFY that logs at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 show the explosion happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday evening. Investigators were on the scene at around 12:30 a.m.

The extent of injuries has not been made public, but all six workers were taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet determined the cause of the explosion, though they hope to learn more as the investigation continues Tuesday. The police spokesperson said no “off-site impact” is being reported at this time.

The plant is located in Sulphur, a city 10 miles west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Chip Swearngan, Westlake Chemical Corporation corporate communications director, released the following statement to KLFY: