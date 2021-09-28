SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) — Six workers were taken to the hospital after a chemical plant explosion Monday night in southern Louisiana.
A Louisiana State Police spokesperson told NewsNation affiliate KLFY that logs at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 show the explosion happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday evening. Investigators were on the scene at around 12:30 a.m.
The extent of injuries has not been made public, but all six workers were taken to the hospital.
Police have not yet determined the cause of the explosion, though they hope to learn more as the investigation continues Tuesday. The police spokesperson said no “off-site impact” is being reported at this time.
The plant is located in Sulphur, a city 10 miles west of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Chip Swearngan, Westlake Chemical Corporation corporate communications director, released the following statement to KLFY:
Late in evening of September 27, 2021, Westlake Chemical experienced an industrial accident at its Petro 2 plant in Sulphur, Louisiana, that is currently offline and is undergoing a planned maintenance turnaround. The accident has injured six contract workers who have been transported to area hospitals for treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals and their families. All the individuals are employees of three contract firms. There was no offsite impact and there has been no fire as a result of the accident, which is under investigation. Local and state authorities have been notified.
Latest News
- Government shutdown looms as Congress battles over debt ceiling
- Dozens of Massachusetts State Police troopers resigning over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
- Hyundai recalls 100K more cars because faulty engines might catch fire
- 6 hurt in Louisiana chemical plant explosion
- ‘Think big and act big’: Yellen touts Biden’s infrastructure overhaul