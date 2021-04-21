6th person recovered from Louisiana capsized ship

PORT FOURCHON, La. (NewsNation Now) — A sixth person has been recovered dead from the Gulf of Mexico after a commercial lift boat used to service oil rigs capsized in hurricane-force winds off a Louisiana coast last week.

The family of Quinon Pitre, 31, of St. Mary Parish, Louisiana confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WGNO that his body was recovered Wednesday.

To date, six people have been rescued, six others are dead, and seven crew members are still missing.

19 people were on board the 129-foot commercial vessel, Seacor Power, on Tuesday April 13 when it capsized about 4:30 p.m.

The boat was on its way to a Talos Energy Inc. oil platform at the mouth of the Mississippi River when its was overtaken by a storm with winds 80 to 90 mph and waves 7 to 9 feet high, the Coast Guard has said.

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Monday they were suspending their search efforts so they could begin investigating how and why the vessel capsized.

Families of the missing crew members say they haven’t given up hope. Seacor President and CEO, John Gellert assured the families of the missing crew that Seacor is still contracting divers to search for their loved ones.

Names of the deceased crew members:

63-year-old Capt. David Ledet, of Thibodaux

69-year-old Ernest Williams, of Arnaudville

53-year-old Anthony Hartford, of New Orleans

55-year-old James Wallingsford, of Gilbert

36-year-old Lawrence Warren, of Terrytown

31-year-old Quinon Pitre, of Franklin

