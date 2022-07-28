A 7-year-old girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell on her tent in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (National Park Service photo)

(NewsNation) — A 7-year-old girl from Georgia has died after a tree fell on her tent in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

GSMNP rangers rushed to the emergency in the Elkmont Campground at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Gatlinburg Fire Department, Gatlinburg Police Department and National Park Service also responded to the site.

Authorities found a red maple tree fell on the tent, killing the 7-year-old. The large tree is approximately two feet in diameter.

The young girl’s other family members, including her father and two siblings, were not hurt.

The incident has temporarily shut down the impacted campsite and its adjacent campsites. Elkmont Campground remains open.