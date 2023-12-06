7th MPD officer fired in Tyre Nichols case identified

FILE – The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died of blunt force injuries to the head after he was beaten by Memphis police during a January arrest, according to an autopsy report released Thursday, May 4. (City of Memphis via AP, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The one unnamed Memphis Police officer fired in the Tye Nichols case has now been identified.

Documents show Adrian Blakes’ body camera showed other officers kicking Nichols when he was on the ground. However, he did not intervene or report what he saw.

During an interview, Blakes reportedly denied seeing the beating.

He started on the force in 2019. Records show that he was terminated in February of 2023.

Nichols, 29, died Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police that ended with him being severely injured in a hospital.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were each charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and official oppression.