4 injured after explosion in Gulf of Mexico near Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — At least four people were injured after a natural gas well explosion in the Gulf of Mexico near Morgan City, Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources told WGNO sister station KLFY a gas leak started on Sunday on the Little Wax Bayou in Belle Isle approximately 18 miles south of Patterson, La.

Wild Well Control, which specializes in doing plug and seals on gas wells, arrived on Tuesday to seal the leak. An explosion occurred resulting in four people suffering burns to the face and hands.

A Texas Petroleum statement reads:

“Contractors working to cap a well in the Belle Isle Field were injured when a spark ignited natural gas. The incident began on Sunday while workers were attempting to plug the abandoned well. The workers are receiving medical treatment and crews are on the scene to protect the environment and bring the well under control.”

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana has confirmed to NewsNation affiliate WGNO it has received patients from a reported explosion in the Gulf of Mexico.

Acadian Ambulance tweeted that they responded with four helicopters and five ground units. They reportedly transported two patients by air and two by ground.

Louisiana State police told WGNO there is no current threat to the public and their response team is en route.