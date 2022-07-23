8 more men charged with felony hazing in Mizzou incident

In this Nov. 2, 2013, file photo, the Mizzou logo is seen on a scoreboard over Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. The University of Missouri-Columbia has suspended all fraternity activities after an alcohol-filled party ended with a freshman being taken to a hospital. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

(NewsNation) — An additional eight men have been charged with felony hazing in an incident at the University of Missouri that left a fraternity pledge blind and unable to walk or talk, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune.

In October, 19-year-old Danny Santulli became unresponsive at a Phi Gamma Delta party on Missouri’s campus, his blood alcohol level was six times the legal limit.

The eight additional men charged with felonies are; Samuel Lane, of Columbia; Samuel Morrison, of Cameron; Harrison Reichman, of Kansas City; Blake Morsovillo, of Springfield; Benjamin Parres, of Chesterfield; Benjamin Karl, of Columbia; Samuel Gandhi, of St. Louis; and John (Jack) O’Neill, of Columbia, according to the Daily-Tribune.

Santulli now requires around the clock care from his family.