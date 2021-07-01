81 arrested, 31 rescued from Missouri human trafficking operation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (NewsNation Now) — Law enforcement agencies arrested 82 people while rescuing 31, including a child as young as four years old, during a major operation in Missouri, authorities said Thursday.

The operation took place June 17 through June 26, 2001, in Kansas City, Independence and Wichita, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a news release.

Out of the 31 people rescued, 17 were adults, and 14 were missing children.

Those arrested will be charged with crimes related to soliciting prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, sodomy and narcotics violations, among other charges, authorities said.

The names of those arrested have not yet been release, pending charges.

Participating agencies included the HSI Kansas City along with, HSI Wichita, Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, among others.

NewsNation affiliate WDAF contributed to this report.