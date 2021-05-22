911 call placed from Josh Duggar’s court-ordered home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Former reality television personality, Josh Duggar, arrived at his temporary place of residence on May 5, two days later the police were called.

Duggar, 33, was given court permission to live with a third-party custodian until his trial date for possessing/receiving child pornography on July 6. That date, however, could change.

NewsNation affiliate KNWA obtained the 911 call made by the homeowner where Duggar is staying. She told the dispatcher, “she no longer feels safe,” because of a trespassing situation.

This 911 call has been edited to omit the homeowner’s address, phone number, and city of residence.

On Wednesday, May 5, the homeowner asked the person parked at the end of the driveway to leave because they were on private property. On Friday, May 7, a 911 call was made at 10: 31 a.m. because the car had returned.

A couple of hours later, police made contact with the driver of the car, who said he worked for a media publication and was there because, “it is where Josh Duggar is staying,” according to the police report. The man said he was not on private property and that he spoke with another deputy who said, “if it is a public drive he could remain there.”

The former 19 Kids and Counting star and his wife, Anna, are expecting their seventh child in the fall. Anna made the announcement on social media shortly before her husband’s arrest on April 29.