Packed with virus patients, Louisiana hospitals brace for impact as Ida slams coast

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021 file photo, Nursing coordinator Beth Springer, facing, has a cup of coffee while talking to coworkers in the emergency room, during her shift at the Willis Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. Louisiana hospitals already packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge are now bracing for a powerful Category 4 hurricane, which is expected to crash ashore Sunday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation Now) — Louisiana hospitals already packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge are now bracing for a powerful Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall on the state’s coast Sunday.

“Once again, we find ourselves dealing with a natural disaster in the midst of a pandemic,” said Jennifer Avegno, the top health official for New Orleans. She called on residents to “prepare for both.”

Ida blasted the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 hurricane shortly before 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time near the barrier of Grand Isle with fierce winds of 150 mph. The storm hit as hospitals and their intensive care units filled with patients from the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was sparked by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates statewide.

Daily tallies of new cases went from a few hundred a day through much of the spring and early summer to thousands a day by late July. In three previous surges, statewide hospitalizations had peaked at around 2,000 or less. But that number peaked at more than 3,000 in August. The number reported Saturday was near 2,700, still high enough to stress hospitals.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Medical notations are written on a window of a COVID-19 patient’s room in an intensive care unit at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La. Louisiana hospitals already packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge are now bracing for a powerful Category 4 hurricane, which is expected to crash ashore Sunday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Gov. John Bel Edwards said evacuation of hospitals in threatened areas would normally be considered, but it’s impractical as COVID-19 patients fill beds in Louisiana and elsewhere.

“That isn’t possible. We don’t have any place to bring those patients. Not in state, not out of state,” Edwards explained.

Officials at Ochsner Health, which runs the largest hospital network in the state, said Saturday they considered evacuating some of their facilities closer to the coast, but that wasn’t possible considering how packed other hospitals are in their network. Roughly 15 of their hospitals are in areas potentially affected by Ida. They did move some individual patients with particular medical needs from smaller hospitals in more rural areas to their larger facilities.

“COVID has certainly added a challenge to this storm,” said Mike Hulefeld, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Ochsner Health.

But the hospital chain says in other ways it feels as prepared as it can be. Hulefeld said three days ago, they ordered 10 days worth of supplies for facilities in areas that might be affected by Ida and everything has arrived. Each facility has backup power that’s been tested and a backup fuel truck on site. Many of their hospitals also have water wells should city water go out.

“We’re as ready as we can be,” said Hulefeld.

Jeff Elder, a doctor and the medical director for emergency management at LCMC Health, said that the system’s six hospitals would go into lockdown mode Sunday morning. The staff who will stay at the hospitals for the storm’s duration were coming in Saturday and Sunday morning. They are planning to sleep at the hospital.

Elder said one of the first things their hospitals do when storms come in is discharge any patients who can leave. However, their patient load is higher than usual because of the pandemic, so they’re not able to reduce by that much. Elder said the hospitals in the system have grown more robust since 2005’s Hurricane Katrina.

“We’ve learned a lot since 2005,” he said. Key pieces of infrastructure are now raised to keep them out of flooding. For example, at University Medical Center in New Orleans, which was built after Katrina, the generator is raised, diesel supplies are protected and the first floor doesn’t have essential services, so even if floodwaters get that high, nothing essential is lost.

All of the hospitals in the system have generator backup power, Elder said. He also stressed communication is now much better between hospitals in the hospital system as well as with various levels of government.