Advocates take to steps of Louisiana governor’s mansion demanding justice for Quawan Charles

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Activists from across the country traveled to the Louisiana Governor’s Mansion in Baton Rouge Saturday standing in solidarity with one thing on their minds: Justice for Quawan Charles.

Charles, a missing Black teenager, was found dead in a canal and his family has questioned the police department’s response after they first reported him missing.

Chants of “We are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” “We demand justice and we will not stop until there is justice,” and “Black kids matter, Black kids matter,” could be heard.

Under grey skies at the front gate of the mansion stood the family of 15-year-old Quawan Charles with community activists from across the nation.

Emotions ran high as each community group spoke about the lives of Quawan Charles and Trayford Pellerin, who was shot and killed by Lafayette Police this summer.

Each group vowed to stay together, vowed to stand with other groups until they say there is a change and a movement.

Announced at the protest, a recall petition will be formed for Louisiana’s Governor John Bel Edwards.