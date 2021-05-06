Alabama woman turns 106, credits longevity to PB&J sandwiches

MOBILE, Ala. (NewsNation Now) — An Alabama woman turned 106 years old Wednesday and her secret to longevity may be surprising.

Sarah Wilder lives at Little Sisters of the Poor Sacred Heart Residence in Mobile, Alabama, where the staff describes her as “sharp as a tack.”

The centenarian was a teacher for years at Baker High School. After retirement she volunteered at Little Sisters, even establishing a music exercise program for residents. The mission at Little Sisters is to give compassionate care to elderly men and women of the Gulf Coast region who have outlived their resources.

Wilder knows how to celebrate a milestone reported NewsNation affiliate WKRG. According to her family, she had three parties for her 100th birthday. To mark Wilder’s 106th year, her family kept it more streamlined, gathering together for one party.

Her secret to longevity provide some food for thought. Wilder credits living a “pure and simple life” and she loves peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.