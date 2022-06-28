MENDON, Mo. (NewsNation) — An investigation was underway Tuesday into the Amtrak passenger train that derailed in rural Missouri, killing at least three people and injuring dozens of others.

The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago Monday afternoon when it struck a dump truck in middle Missouri, causing at least seven rail cars to tumble off the tracks and land on their sides.

Amtrak’s Southwest Chief was carrying about 207 passengers and crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at a rural intersection on a gravel road with no lights or electronic controls, according to the highway patrol. The Southwest Chief takes about two days to travel from Los Angeles to Chicago, picking up passengers at stops in between. Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Two of those killed were on the train and the third person killed was in the truck, Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Justin Dunn said. It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were hurt, the patrol said, but hospitals reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash.

Passenger Diane Couture and her husband were on a 40th wedding anniversary trip to the Grand Canyon.

“We were on the right-hand side. The people on the left flew across and the windows on our side became the floor,” Couture told NewsNation affiliate WDAF. “There were two gentlemen that stepped up and stacked the cushions and these crates on top of each other. They knocked the window out and pulled us up to the top of the train.”

Rob Nightingale said he was dozing off in his sleeper compartment when the lights flickered and the train rocked back and forth.

In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)

An Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck is seen beyond a corn field Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

“It was like slow motion. Then all of a sudden I felt it tip my way. I saw the ground coming toward my window, and all the debris and dust,” Nightingale told The Associated Press. “Then it sat on its side and it was complete silence. I sat there and didn’t hear anything. Then I heard a little girl next door crying.”

The collision broke the dump truck apart, he said.

Passengers included 16 kids and eight adults from two Boy Scout troops who were traveling home to Appleton, Wisconsin, after a backcountry excursion at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. No one in the group was seriously injured, said Scott Armstrong, director of national media relations for the Boy Scouts of America. The Scouts administered first aid to several injured passengers, including the driver of the dump truck, Armstrong said.

Local farmer Mike Spencer said he had complained about the intersection to local authorities, describing it as deadly.

“Our hearts really go out to the families. You know, I tried to prevent this, I’ve done everything I knew to do in my power,” Spencer said. “I’ve talked to numerous people. And anyway, I’m just really saddened that I wasn’t able to do more.”

It’s too early to speculate on why the truck was on the tracks, said National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy. A team of NTSB investigators will arrive Tuesday, she said. Trains won’t be able to run on the track for “a matter of days” while they gather evidence, she added.

Amtrak is a federally supported company that operates more than 300 passenger trains daily in nearly every contiguous U.S. state and parts of Canada.

It was the second Amtrak collision in as many days. Three people in a car were killed Sunday afternoon when an Amtrak commuter train smashed into it in Northern California, authorities said.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted a statement Monday evening:

“Saddened by the tragic loss of life and injuries in the Missouri train derailment today & Northern California collision over the weekend. I have been kept updated & my team is in touch with Amtrak & relevant authorities. FRA staff are en route to support the investigation in MO.”

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WDAF contributed to this report.