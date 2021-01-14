Arkansas governor on President Trump’s impeachment and planned protests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — Leaders in every state are preparing for possible armed protests ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Several governors have already deployed the National Guard to protect against any potential violence at state Capitol buildings.

NewsNation spoke with Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) on Wednesday. He is a Republican and former federal prosecutor.

While he does not support impeachment, the governor did say the president’s words and actions have diminished the office of the presidency.



“It’s a very sad day for America. Anytime you have a president that goes through the trauma of impeachment,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “I hope that we can get back to focusing on what brings us together.”

One of those areas Gov. Hutchinson said the federal government needs to work on to bring us together is the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We have to work on both getting our cases down and getting that vaccination out to our most vulnerable,” he said.

He said being a rural state has been a challenge for Arkansas.

“No, I haven’t been satisfied over the last couple of weeks,” Hutchinson said about the federal government vaccine response.

70-year-old Hutchinson said he has not received the vaccine yet, but plans to.



NewsNation also wants to point out that we are efforting interviews with other governors, both Republican and Democrat to get their response on what’s happening in our country, plans for protests at state capitols this weekend and also their response to COVID-19.