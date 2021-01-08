Arkansas man photographed sitting in Pelosi’s office arrested

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A man who was photographed sitting in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the riots and storming of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday has been arrested.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday confirmed the arrest of Richard Barnett, who was captured on camera with his foot up on a desk. The 60-year-old man from Arkansas turned himself in at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning and is currently in FBI custody, NewsNation affiliate KNWA reported.

Federal prosecutor Ken Kohl said an Alabama man who had Molotov cocktails and firearms in his truck parked near the U.S. Capitol was also arrrested.

Kohl also said the Justice Department has charged a delegate in the West Virginia state legislature who live-streamed during the riot. Delegate Derrick Evans has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol.

It wasn’t immediately announced if Evans is in custody.

Several other state lawmakers across the country traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations this week but it’s unknown if any other elected official joined the mob of Donald Trump supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol.

A growing number of Republicans and Democrats said they want to expel Evans from the legislature if he does not resign. His attorney, John Bryan, said late Thursday that the delegate didn’t commit a crime and doesn’t plan to resign

