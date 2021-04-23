Arkansas mother of 5 fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

CONWAY, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — An Arkansas mother of five was fired from her job because she refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Samantha Wise alleges she was fired because she expressed concerns about receiving a vaccine and decided against inoculation. Her employer at the time, Harvest Cannabis Dispensary in Conway, made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for all employees.

“I am always that one out of every 10 or so that has a bad reaction. I am that one – so I would just rather not,” Wise told NewsNation affiliate KARK. “I don’t have good reaction with a lot of medicine.”

Wise was told to turn in her badge and key card March 3, after telling dispensary executives she wouldn’t get the vaccine.

“They actually did it– they really fired me– I didn’t think it was really going to happen,” said Wise. “I knew most everybody’s names that came in there. I liked making people’s day. That’s my main thing in life is to just make people smile.”

Harvest Cannabis Dispensary’s Executive Director, Robbin Rahman, did not comment directly on Wise’s termination, however, shared a statement with KARK. There were a number of factors that played a role said the company’s statement. Read the full statement below: