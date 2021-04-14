Arkansas woman finds 60,000 bees living inside her home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — After a decade of a bee problem, an Arkansas woman finally found what all the buzz was about.

“I don’t even know anything about bees, what am I supposed to do?” Mariah Brown told NewsNation affiliate KARK. “I knew they were in the wall, I just didn’t know how deep they were in the wall.”

She said that she called a beekeeper named Mike to take a look.

He found about 60,000 bees that have been calling this place home for years.

“I was beyond amazed, it felt like an Animal Planet type of thing. I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Brown said. “I’m glad they have someone to give them a good home, who knows about them and can care about them.”

After a decade together, Brown is ready for her roommates to move out and start fresh somewhere else.