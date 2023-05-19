Armed men rob Memphis family, fire shots in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police are searching for three men accused of committing two robberies and shooting into a family’s home Monday evening.

In one incident captured on video released by police, a family with a young baby is seen standing in the driveway of a house in Nutbush when armed men rush toward them and rob them. The family ran in a frenzy of fear. One teen was grazed by a bullet.

Multiple family members reportedly passed out when the robbers opened fire.

We were granted permission to speak with a 15-year-old who wished to remain anonymous for her protection. She says about 30 of her family members had gathered at a house on Duke Road for Mother’s Day.

Moments after arriving she says her mother and brother were robbed at gunpoint while holding her baby sister.

“Just very scary. I thought I was going to die,” the girl said. “My little sister had fell and we had to fix her shoe. … Then this car pulls up and come out with guns and they start pointing at us and they tell us to give them everything we have.”

They snatched her mother’s purse with important documentation inside and took around $600.

Memphis Police say before leaving, the suspects fired two shots into the house, one grazing the teen.

“They shot in my direction, and I bent down, but the shot was towards me. Then, after that, they shot again and the glass door broke. … The bullet exploded like right close to my back and I got glass all over my hands.”

Detectives described the suspects as three men in dark-colored clothing driving in a silver Infiniti.. Investigators determined a stolen 2013 Infiniti with Arkansas tags DV58487 was in the area..

They’re also being linked to a robbery that happened 15 minutes earlier and a mile away on Russwood Road where man was robbed of keys, passport, phone and $270 dollars.

The suspects, wearing dark clothing and face masks, took several items and fled the scene.