Artist is knitting world’s largest American flag

(NewsNation) — Arkansas artist Dave Cole is knitting an American flag that will be 25 feet tall and 15 feet wide — making it the world’s largest American flag.

Cole joined NewsNation Now to discuss crafting the flag.

“We’ve been working on getting this put together for about a year and a half,” said Cole, who resides in the Arkansas city of Bentonville.

Cole is building the flag out of acrylic felt.

“It’s essentially craft store felt but taken by the yard upon yard,” he explained, noting that he’s been knitting for more than two decades.

In order to construct such a large flag, Cole is using telephone poles that act as knitting needles and excavators as arms.

“People have been overwhelmingly wonderful here in Arkansas. And the reaction … has been really fantastic,” he said.



He expects to finish the flag in time for the fireworks on the night of July Fourth.