(NewsNation) — Atlanta Police have reported three people have been shot in what the department is calling an “active situation” in the city’s Midtown area, including one person who has died.

About an hour and a half after initial reports, police reported on social media that a suspect was taken into custody.

Earlier in the afternoon, police said in a tweet multiple officers were searching the area for the suspect after three people were shot.

Officers responded to the building at 1280 W. Peachtree Str. where they found two people shot, one of them fatally.

A third victim was found at 1100 Peachtree St. and was also hospitalized.

During the search, police said they were looking for a female they believe was responsible, according to their initial information. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect on social media.

The suspect was found and taken into custody at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Investigators are looking into if the victims were targeted or if the shooting was random.

Atlanta Police told NewsNation they think the suspect may have had a dispute with a condo management company in Colony Square, where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.