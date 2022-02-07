Authorities search for men who escaped from Tennessee jail

(NewsNation Now) — Authorities in northeast Tennessee are searching for three inmates who escaped from jail.

Local law enforcement say they believe the three men escaped through the HVAC system at the Sullivan County Jail in Blountville, Tennessee.

The Sullivan County sheriff told NewsNation affiliate WJHL they believe the inmates, identified as Tobias Carr, 38, Timothy Sarver, 45, and Johnny Brown, 50, could be in Pulaski, Virginia and driving a white Chevy Silverado truck.

Carr is indicted on second-degree murder charges in connection to the stabbing of his wife in 2019.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are offering a combined reward of up to $22,500 for information leading to the capture of the men.

The three were added to the TBI’s most wanted list and law enforcement says that if anyone spots the men they should immediately call 911 and not approach them.