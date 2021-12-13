Biden approves Kentucky emergency declaration for tornado disaster

(Reuters) — President Joe Biden on Saturday approved an emergency declaration for Kentucky after the state was battered by a swarm of tornadoes that has killed at least 70 people.
The storms, which weather forecasters said are unusual in cooler months,
demolished a candle factory and a fire station in one Kentucky town, devastated a Missouri nursing home and have killed at least two workers in an Amazon.com warehouse in Illinois.
Biden has ordered federal aid to supplement the response from state and local authorities, the White House said.
Biden had previously spoken with the governors of five of the states hit by the storms – Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee – to express condolences and a commitment to delivering aid quickly, according to the White House.
