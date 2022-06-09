(NewsNation) — It’s a place that’s jumpstarted the careers of country music stars like Taylor Swift, Faith Hill and Garth Brooks, and now, the Bluebird Cafe is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

“We have been a tiny music club in a strip mall for all that time,” Erika Wollam Nichols, chief operating officer and general manager of The Bluebird Cafe, said.

Since opening its doors in 1982, The Bluebird Cafe has become one of the preeminent listening rooms in the world.

Located in southwest Nashville, the space is intimate, allowing artists and audiences to connect directly. Seating is limited — but that’s part of its allure.

To get into the Bluebird, people typically make reservations a week ahead. Nichols said they usually have room for walk-ins — although lines can get long, with sometimes 100 people trying to get in.

“Not everybody gets in,” Nichols said.

But those who do can see rising stars and new musicians perform at open mic nights and other shows.

“When people come into this room, they become changed, because they get to see the music in a different way,” Nichols said.

Because of social media, the way artists today are discovered has changed. But the Bluebird has held steadfast to what has made it a go-to for the kings and queens of country music.

“We’re a piece of that puzzle. We’re not the king or queenmaker, but we sure hope that we can help support that and make sure that people’s careers get the best start, the best fulfillment and the best opportunities that they can,” Nichols said.

The Bluebird Cafe is opening for special hours this week during CMA Fest, country music’s biggest music festival. They’re letting people take pictures on the stage, and having exclusive merchandise deals, according to the Cafe’s website.