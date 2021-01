OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the body of David Vowell has been recovered in the waters of Reelfoot Lake, on Saturday.

TBI said Vowell was located around 3 p.m., on Saturday, near the area of the incident where he is accused of killing two duck hunters. TBI officials said his identity has been confirmed and an autopsy will be performed.

This is a developing story.