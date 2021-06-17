Surveillance video: Breonna Taylor mural vandalized less than a week after dedication

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — A mural dedicated to Breonna Taylor was vandalized less than one week after its dedication.

The Louisville Metro Council released surveillance footage from June 9 showing Taylor’s mural being vandalized on a local basketball court.

An anonymous donor offered a $2,500 reward “for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators,” the City of Louisville said in a statement.

The mural was vandalized by the two suspects on a motorbike less than a week after its official dedication.

“My team and I are disappointed and perplexed as to why someone would disrespect such a sentimental memorial that displays the unity and rebuild of a city and its communities after all they’ve been through,” muralist Comacell Brown Jr. said.

Taylor, a 26-year-old medical technician, was shot multiple times in her apartment by police gunfire during a no-knock warrant in March 2020. Three officers involved were fired but were not directly charged for Taylor’s death, prompting protests. One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with firing into a next-door apartment.