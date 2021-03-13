From Michigan to Louisville, Breonna Taylor’s family honors her legacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — On the one-year anniversary of her death, Breonna Taylor’s family continued their call for justice as hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday.
“Eyes are on Louisville, Kentucky, today so let’s show America what community looks like,” said Taylor’s aunt, Bianca Austin, who wore her niece’s emergency medical technician jacket.
Austin spoke from a stage set up in Jefferson Square Park, which became an impromptu hub for protesters during months of demonstrations last summer. Flanked by two hand-painted murals of Taylor, activists repeated calls to charge the police officers who killed the Black woman during a raid at her apartment.
The crowd shouted Taylor’s name and “No justice, no peace” as they gathered near an outdoor memorial that includes a mural, posters, artwork and other mementos honoring Taylor’s life. Some organizers gave away food during the speeches.
Taylor’s family then led the protesters on an afternoon march past City Hall.
In Grand Rapids, Michigan, Taylor’s cousin was joined by supporters rallying to honor Taylor on the street that now bears her name. Taylor was a native of Grand Rapids.
Taylor’s front door was breached by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. Her boyfriend fired his gun once, saying later that he feared an intruder was entering the apartment. One officer was struck, and he and two other officers fired 32 shots into the apartment, striking Taylor five times.
Last summer, Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city, became the site of huge protests in the wake of Taylor’s killing.
The FBI Louisville said Saturday it remains “steadfast in its commitment to bringing this investigation to its appropriate conclusion.”
“Even though the COVID pandemic presented several unexpected obstacles, FBI Louisville has made significant progress in the investigation since it was initiated in May 2020. Our team is actively investigating all aspects of her death and will continue to work diligently until this investigation is completed,” Special Agent in Charge Robert Brown said in a statement.
Demonstrations were a frequent occurrence, as protesters called for charges to be brought against the officers involved in Taylor’s death.
A grand jury indicted one officer on wanton endangerment charges in September for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but no officers were charged in connection with her death.
Police had a no-knock warrant but said they knocked and announced their presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim some witnesses have disputed. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment.
The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WOOD contributed to this report.