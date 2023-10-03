Bus driver shortage leaves families scrambling

(NewsNation) — A bus driver shortage has hit schools nationwide, leaving parents struggling to get kids to school and some schools canceling classes altogether because of transportation issues.

The Jefferson County district in Louisville, Kentucky, is short hundreds of drivers. The head of the district has said making bus service available to all students isn’t possible anymore.

Berkley Collins told NewsNation the shortage has had a major impact on her children and other kids who cannot attend classes when buses aren’t available.

“I’m looking at having to take my kids out of these higher-ranking schools, put them in lower-ranking schools down the street, or losing my job,” Collins said. “I’m at a loss on what I’m currently going to be doing for next year.”

The driver shortage is everywhere, with an estimated 92% of school leaders reporting constraints.

While the crisis has some parents adjusting their careers to literally take the wheel, another helpful hack has been used in Philadelphia, where parents are being paid to drive their own vehicles.

NewsNation’s Nancy Loo contributed to this report.