Case of lead poisoning linked to recalled product

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has reported at least 125 cases of lead poisoning after an apple puree product was recalled and taken off shelves in the United States.

A clinic in Davidson County has reported they have found high levels of lead in at least one patient who said they had eaten the WanaBana product.

“When the elevated level of lead was detected, we had a conversation about possible exposures. Was their house older? Were there paint exposures? Because this was a recent recall, we did ask specifically about it and it was answered that they had been; they had eaten the product,” explained Caitlin Allen, a pediatric nurse practitioner at the Napier Neighborhood Clinic.

The company behind the production of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches issued a recall for at least one variety of their fruit puree pouches. The company started pulling the product from shelves in late October.

The CDC reported so far, at least 125 cases have been linked to the pouches across 22 states. All the cases involve children under the age of six, as the CDC confirmed 46 children have lead poisoning.

The Davidson County clinic confirmed at least one case.

“In this special case, if a parent comes in with a special case, if a parent comes in, they’ve seen the recall, or we’re talking and we find out information that’s concerning, then we can do additional testing,” said Allen.

Symptoms of lead poisoning include:

Headaches

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

However, physicians said the systems can be hard to catch because they mimic other illnesses.

“That’s the importance of routine testing, and that’s what we do here at Neighborhood Health is just to screen regularly and whenever additional testing is required,” Allen said.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced U.S. Food Inspectors found “extremely high” levels of lead in cinnamon at a plant in Ecuador that tainted the applesauce pouches with metal.

If you have the product at home, the FDA provides the following guidelines:

DO NOT EAT IT

Open all the pouches, and empty the applesauce into the trash

Throw away the container

Wash your hands right away

If you believe your child may have been exposed, the Neighborhood Clinic suggests making an appointment by calling (615) 227-3000. The clinic accepts patients whether or not they have insurance.