Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes posts first picture with 1-month-old daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted his first photo with his 1-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes on Saturday.

The caption is simply “1 month” with a heart emoji.

It is the first time we see an image of the Super Bowl LIV MVP with his newborn daughter.

His fiancé Brittany Matthews also shared images on her Instagram story of a cake given to them by the Kansas City Royals to celebrate one month of life while they were in the stands during Spring Training.

Mahomes is a member of the Royals’ ownership group.