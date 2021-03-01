Child electrocuted near Nashville while playing barefoot in rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A child was electrocuted while playing in the rain near downtown Nashville Sunday night.

The Nashville Fire Department told NewsNation affiliate WKRN the child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews were originally called the scene for a reported crash but first-responders quickly determined the child was injured by an electrical hazard.

The child was barefoot and tripped on a down power line, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Nearly 1,300 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power in the immediate area as storms moved through Middle Tennessee.