NEW ORLEANS (NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended search and rescue efforts for three children who went missing in the Mississippi River in New Orleans over the weekend.

Search and rescue crews combed more than 93 miles along the river over a combined total of 55 hours trying to locate sisters 14-year-old Brandy Wilson and 8-year-old Ally Berry-Wilson, and 15-year-old Kevin Poole, Jr.

Officials did not release details surrounding how the children fell into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search Sunday night. Multiple agencies, including rescue divers with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office and NOPD’s Special Operations Division, continued their search efforts Monday.

It’s been a somber scene as the family of the three kids stationed themselves atop the levee alongside the river.

Since Saturday, family members, friends and community members have been returning to the same spot near the Crescent City Connection Bridge.

“We spent six hours watching and walking up and down this river on Saturday night, hoping and praying that something fruitful will come from the Coast Guard search,” said Bishop W. L. T. Littleton, the pastor of Greater Morning Star Baptist Church of Algiers.

Those close to the family believe the Coast Guard’s work isn’t done.

“I commend them for what they have done thus far, but at this time, I have requested from our representatives that they get in touch with [the Coast Guard] to have them come back out, so we can complete this search,” Littleton said.

The family said they’re grateful for the agencies’ assistance. They also said they’ll return to the Algiers levee each day until they hear their loved ones have been located.

Those close to the family said they’re grateful for the agencies’ work but hope the Coast Guard rethinks its decision to suspend the search.

According to New Orleans Police Department, there is no timetable and crews will continue their search until they feel like they’ve exhausted all means.

“The decision to suspend any search and rescue case is never easy but considering the extensive search efforts of our Coast Guard men and women, in conjunction with other response agencies, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend our active search for the three children,” Capt. Kelly Denning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commander, said in a statement. “Our prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

NewsNation affiliate WGNO and KLFY contributed to this report.