Covenant School delays return to campus following deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Students, faculty and staff will now return to The Covenant School campus more than a year after six people were killed by an active shooter.

Students have been attending classes inside the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ since three weeks after the shooting. The Covenant School initially planned to return to its Green Hills campus in January 2024.

Students will now return in April 2024. The school cited a number of factors that led to the decision but did not specify any in a statement to News 2.

The Covenant School continues to focus on caring for students, families, teacher and staff in what continues to be a difficult time. In considering a variety of factors, the school is planning to return to the Burton Hills campus in April instead of January. Molly Sudderth, Spokesperson for Ingram Group, which represents The Covenant School

On March 27, three children and three adults were shot and killed by 28-year-old Audrey Hale at the Covenant School in Green Hills. The victims were identified Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all 9 years old; as well as Cynthia Peak, 61; Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60; and Mike Hill, 61.

There is an ongoing legal battle on whether the writings should be released to the public, with both sides of the aisle posing strong arguments. On Oct. 16, the Court of Appeals heard why both Covenant families and Metro Government believe they have the right to weigh in on whether the so-called manifesto is released.

There is no timeline on when the court will decide whether or not parents and Metro government will get to weigh in on the release of these documents. A separate judge will decide if, and what parts of the documents will be released.