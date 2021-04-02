Customer angry about wait time climbs into restaurant drive-thru, fires gun at employees: police

Police released this image of a person who reportedly opened fire on employees at a Memphis Burger King restaurant. Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police are searching for a woman who reportedly opened fire on employees at a southeast Memphis restaurant after she became upset about the food wait time.

The Memphis Police Department released a photo of the apparent suspect in the incident.

On March 30, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a Burger King restaurant in the 5300 block of Winchester Road. Employees stated that a customer became upset about the wait for food and started a verbal altercation while standing in the drive-through.

Employees said the woman then grabbed a gun from inside the vehicle, extended her body through the drive-through window, and began shooting at employees.

The workers fled the scene through a back door. They were not hurt, police said.

The suspect was accompanied by a male who was the driver of the gray sedan.

No arrests have been made in this case. If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.