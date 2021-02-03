Downtown Nashville businesses still trying to stay afloat after Christmas explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The day a bomb exploded on Second Avenue is the day Trail West boot store was forced to shut down yet again in 2020.

“The last 12 months have been rough,” said Donovan Nugent, manager for Trail West. “We’ve come off the tornadoes, and then right into a pandemic. And, the riots down here on Broadway hit our store… they tried to set our building on fire.”

The store’s windows were shattered by the explosion, leaving the sidewalk full of glass. FBI agents shut down parts of Broadway preventing them from opening until repairs could be made. Since then, Nugent says business has been slow.

“It’s been really tough,” said Nugent. “If I said business was cut in half, I would be giving it more credit than it deserves. It’s thin down here.”

Nugent estimates millions of dollars have been lost among the businesses on and near Second Avenue. Still, he says they will keep pushing forward in hopes of more tourists and better days to come.

“We’re 41 years in — you’re not going to get rid of us in a year.”

Trail West is now open normal business hours, 7 days a week.