Dozens of people remain homeless months after Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (NewsNation Now) — Dozens of people who evacuated the city of Lake Charles, Louisiana are still without homes months after hurricanes barreled through the area.

Hurricane Laura leveled homes and businesses in the city three months ago. Then, Hurricane Delta struck the area again in October.

Delta’s landfall was only 15 miles to the east of where Hurricane Laura made landfall on Aug. 27.

NewsNation affiliate WGMB reports that some 1400 Hurricane Laura evacuees are still living in hotels. 69 are being housed at a Holiday Inn in Baton Rouge.

“My stay at the hotel is up in a week,” Betty Swope, an evacuee, told WGMB. “I have no where to go.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ office says it is working with FEMA officials to encourage evacuees living in hotels to apply for one of FEMA’s temporary housing programs by the end of the month.

NewsNation affiliate WGMB contributed to this report.