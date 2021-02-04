Dozens of turkeys killed in Tennessee rollover crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A crash involving a semi hauling live turkeys closed a portion of an interstate near Nashville, Tennessee Wednesday morning.

Metro Nashville police said the driver lost control of the truck in a curve and the vehicle flipped onto its side, hitting a bridge.

One person was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. First responders estimate 90% of the turkeys did not survive the crash.

Metro Animal Care and Control is assisting with the care of the surviving turkeys.