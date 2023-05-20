Escaped Kentucky prisoner, who kidnapped 2, captured Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Louisville Metro Police Department said an escaped inmate is back in custody as of Saturday morning.

The department shared the news of 31-year-old Norman K. Wolfe’s capture and arrest around 11 a.m. Police said he was found in the Brownsboro and Lindsey area, just outside of Louisville.

According to WDRB, police witnessed him in the passenger seat of a car in Butchertown when officers stopped the car, and the driver was ordered out before Wolfe took the wheel and sped away. The short pursuit reportedly lasted about two miles when the vehicle “became disabled.”

Wolfe was being transported for a court date before his escape on Thursday, police told WDRB, and is receiving treatment at University of Louisville Hospital for injuries following his escape.

“Welcome back to Louisville, Mr Wolfe. We remain the hide and seek champs,” said the Louisville Metro Police Department on Facebook Saturday morning. (Louisville Metro Police Department)

FOX 56 is still working to confirm what additional charges Wolfe will be facing.

Previous story:

Authorities are searching for an inmate who jumped out the back of a police vehicle in Louisville Thursday morning and kidnapped two people.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, a Trimble County deputy jailer was transporting 31-year-old Norman K. Wolfe when he kicked out the back window, jumped out, and ran across the road.

At 11:30 a.m., officers were informed Wolfe allegedly kidnapped two victims at 10:20 a.m. from Brownsboro Road and forced them to drive him to the area of River Road and Edith Avenue. Authorities said the victims were found unharmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.