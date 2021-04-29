Ex-CEO says incident with Tennessee teen was about ‘behavior’ not boy’s prom dress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — A CEO, fired after being accused of publicly ridiculing a male high school senior for wearing a dress to prom, is speaking out about the incident.

The now-viral video taken on April 24 shows Dalton Stevens, a senior at Franklin High School, being ridiculed by a man later identified as Sam Johnson, the then-CEO of a local telemedicine company, VisuWell.

VisuWell terminated Johnson on Monday, two days after the incident.

Johnson can be heard in the video telling Stevens, “you look like an idiot.”

NewsNation affiliate WKRN reached out to Johnson for his take on the incident. He originally agreed to be interviewed on camera then later gave written answers to the question from outlet.

The following is a transcript of the questions WKRN posed to Johnson and this responses.

WKRN: Was this incident about Dalton’s attire?

Johnson: Absolutely not. It had nothing at all to do with his attire. It was all about their behavior originally. They made it about the attire. They were being obnoxious and profane in one of my favorite restaurants. Many of us in the restaurant were appalled and I was the only one willing to say something about it.

Johnson (cont.): If you visit the facility, the direction I was walking (in the video) is toward the restaurant door. I was calmly leaving the scene, when they intentionally escalated the conversation.

WKRN: Many people/comments have called you “homophobic”. How do you feel about that?

Johnson: There’s not a homophobic ounce in me at all. I employed gay and transgender people.

Johnson (cont.): I already apologized to Dalton for calling him an “idiot” on Twitter private message, but he has not responded.

WKRN: What has this done to your family?

Johnson: My family is under severe attack right now, but we are all determined to not allow cancel culture to win. We have a right to stand for decency and morality.

WKRN: Is there anything else you want people to know?

Johnson: I want them to know that I intend to continue just as I was before, active in my community, defender of my family, and a proponent of decency.

This is the end of Johnson’s statements to WKRN.

Lieutenant Charles Warner from the Franklin Police Department said officers responded to the Harpeth hotel after management called to report an “unwanted person.”

The officers spoke with hotel staff, who explained that a man had been involved in a confrontation with teens in the courtyard and that those teens had already left. The staff asked officers to remove the man from the property. When officers spoke with the man, later identified as Johnson, about the complaint he denied any involvement in a confrontation.

No charges have been filed at this time. Lt. Warner said that if the involved parties did decide to pursue the matter further, the department would investigate and assist them with all applicable next steps.

Stevens and his boyfriend Jacob Geittmann released a joint statement to WKRN, denying Johnson’s accusations that they were “being obnoxiously loud or screaming profanities.” and that they were sad that Johnson continued to deny approaching Stevens “with any intentions other than to harass and provoke.”

Read the full statement.