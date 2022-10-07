Family believes GPS error may have caused fatal crash

HICKORY, N.C. (NewsNation) — A North Carolina family believes a GPS mistake may be to blame for the loss of a man’s life.

Philip Paxson, 47, was leaving his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration at a friend’s home when his Jeep plunged into a creek. A bridge that was at the scene of the crash washed away in 2013.

Friends and family believe Paxson’s GPS took him down that road.

His wife, Alicia Paxson, is in disbelief over how her husband died.

“He took a left (turn) and I took a right (turn) and that was his mistake,” she said. “One wrong turn and now he’s gone.”

But she is relieved her children are safe.

“It could have been them,” she said. “It could have been the girls. Usually, they all drive together, and thank God that night they were not.”

The family said that on the night of the crash, he just happened to put the girls into a separate van instead of driving them himself.

In terms of who may be liable, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it isn’t a state or locally owned road and that a local property management company said their predecessor was the original developer.

The Paxson family said they plan on meeting with attorneys to determine who is responsible for the road.

NewsNation affiliate WJZY contributed to this report.