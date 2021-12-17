BREMEN, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — A Kentucky man is devastated after the historic tornado that tore through the state killed his infant son and left his wife badly injured.

Andrew Oglesby, 30, has been in the hospital ever since that tornado hit Bremen, Kentucky. Seventy-seven people died in the state during the storm, including his 5-month-old son, Chase.

“[Chase] would just crack a grin and you would forget about everything,” said Oglesby. “I can’t explain how wonderful he really was. I’m not just saying that because I’m his dad.”

Now, Oglesby is asking for prayers for his wife, Charity, who broke her spine after a wall of their home crashed into her. She is now on a ventilator.

“If I had a wish, it would be that Charity be okay; this my main thing now,” said Oglesby. “She’s my best friend. Christmas is not going to be the same no more really. But with time, hopefully, they’ll get better.”

Oglesby suffered a broken jaw and scratches and bruises all over his body.

All that is left of their home is a slab of concrete and some debris. His family placed a cross to honor Chase and decorated it with Christmas lights — as it would have been the first time the family celebrated the holiday together.

Bremen is a small town of roughly 300 people. Twelve were killed in the tornado.

Gov. Andy Beshear sad more than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to the hardest-hit areas of the state.

NewsNation is partnering with the Red Cross to raise disaster relief funds for those impacted by these storms. If you’d like to make a donation, you can follow this link. Online donation amounts begin as low as $10.